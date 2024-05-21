Copper Box to host GB Basketball fixtures ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Great Britain will host a pair of basketball internationals in July as the sport prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the summer.

The GB Basketball men’s team will take on South Sudan on Thursday 18 July at the Copper Box while the women will take on Germany on Sunday 21 July.

The Olympics will see both five versus five and three versus three competitions this summer with South Sudan qualified for the men’s 5×5 and Germany qualified for the women’s 5×5 and 3×3.

Great Britain has not qualified for any basketball discipline at the Olympics.

It comes as USA basketball stars such as LeBron James will face South Sudan and Germany at the O2 Arena.

“These games are taking place just ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics but we already have our sights set on the journey to the Los Angeles Games in 2028,” GB Basketball chair, Chris Grant, said. “There’s no doubt that we have the talent to be a force both on and off the court.

“The momentum is building, and we would love to see as many fans of British Basketball as possible filling the seats at the Copper Box to support the players as we take our next steps.”

“This is an exciting new era for GB Basketball following our work to rebuild and raise standards in recent months.”