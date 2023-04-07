Bowman Happy to be patient with progressive Hero

Hugh Bowman is aiming for a third successive win on the Manfred Man-trained We Are Hero

HUGH Bowman, or ‘Head Waiter’ as he is known, returns to action in Hong Kong for the first time this month, after sorting out some family commitments back in Australia.

Bowman has a strong book of rides in 10 of the 11 races and must fancy his chances of adding to his already impressive 39 victories, since taking up his licence in November.

His best chance of success looks to be WE ARE HERO who seeks to complete a hat-trick in the Hong Kong Lions Cup Handicap (8.00am) over five furlongs.

This Australian-bred import has obviously taken a liking to Bowman’s quiet riding style, notably, when destroying his opposition, after coming from near last and scything through rivals to win in February.

A penalty obviously makes life harder, but main rivals Atomic Force, who has yet to show his best form over the straight five-furlong track, and talented but unpredictable California Deeply, racing for the first time at Sha Tin, have questions to answer.

Bowman could also get on the scorecard when he partners last-start winner HAPPY GOLF in the Plantation Handicap (8.35am) over six furlongs.

This Frankie Lor-trained four-year-old was given a typical Bowman ride, when sitting quietly before pouncing late to win over the course and distance, beating subsequent winner Easy Snip last month.

A 6lb penalty is fair, as he looked to have plenty in hand at the finish and clocked impressive closing sectional times.

With the inside gate one in his favour, he is mapped to get an ideal journey throughout the race, and probably has most to fear from the likes of improving top-weight Call Me Dandy, and Timestorm, who is equipped with blinkers for the first time.

POINTERS

We Are Hero 8.00am Sha Tin

Happy Golf 8.35am Sha Tin