Dragon can breathe fire and fly home under Bowman

Nordic Dragon is a three-time winner over six furlongs at Happy Valley

WITH trainer Danny Shum probably still on cloud nine after the success of Romantic Warrior in the FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday, expect more success for the stable with NORDIC DRAGON in the Wiltshire Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

Shum rated this £700,000 purchase from the 2022 Hong Kong International Sales as his next big rising star, after the son of Starspangledbanner demolished his opposition in his first two career starts before the wheels came off at the beginning of the year.

Three heavy defeats had Shum scratching his head, before deciding to give the four-year-old a short break and only returning to strong work in the middle of March.

This obviously paid rich dividends when, with Hugh Bowman in the saddle, the ex-Irish import bounced back to his best with a convincing win against strong opposition over the course and distance last month.

There is no doubt that there is plenty more to come from this strong-looking galloper, who is capable of defying his penalty, and in future stepping up in class before the end of the season.

This time his rivals include consistent performers Lucky Eight, Jumbo Fortune, and improving Phoenix Light, while top-weight and prolific track winner Gold Gold Baby can never be ruled out, despite having been disappointing on his last start.

With the early pace likely to be quick from the outset, Bowman should be capable of finding a good position in midfield from his draw in stall six and can then pounce to good effect down the home straight.

POINTERS

Nordic Dragon 3.50pm Happy Valley