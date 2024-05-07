Nottingham Forest blow as points deduction upheld in full

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at City Ground on April 28, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have been unsuccessful in their effort to get a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced on appeal.

The club were hit with the original sanction by an independent commission on March 18 for breaching permitted losses by £34.5m in the assessment period ending with the 2022-23 season.

They quickly indicated their intention to appeal, but the Premier League has confirmed that the initial penalty has been upheld by an independent panel.

It means Forest remain on 29 points, three above the relegation zone with two Premier League matches left to play.

A release published on the Premier League website read: “The club argued that the independent commission committed an error in not treating its sale of a high-profile player shortly after the assessment period as a mitigating factor, and that it committed a further error in electing not to suspend some or all of the points deduction it imposed.

“Each of these grounds was rejected by the appeal board, which found the independent commission was entitled to immediately impose the sanction it did. The four-point deduction will therefore remain in place.”

Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105m over a three-year assessment period under the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) but this is reduced by £22m per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.

The written reasons in the original hearing revealed the Premier League had pushed for a six-point sanction – with eight points as an initial figure but discounted by two to reflect Forest’s early plea and co-operation.

Forest said in March they had been particularly unhappy with the Premier League’s submission and claimed their trust in the league had been eroded.

Everton have been docked points under the PSR twice this season. First they were hit with a 10-point sanction back in November for breaching permitted losses in the assessment period up to the end of the 2021-22 season, which was subsequently cut to six points on appeal.

A further two-point sanction related to the assessment period up to the end of last season is the subject of a separate appeal.

