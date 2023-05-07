Recap: The sport stars at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is an event in New York City where the stars of the globe come together to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

The Met Gala is an event in New York City where the stars of the globe come together to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum.

Among this year’s dazzling list of Met Gala invitees were a group of iconic sports stars.

See their outfits below.

Who went to the Met Gala?

Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo was in attendance on Monday, just one day after the last F1 grand Prix in Azerbaijan. The F1 circus will compete in Miami later today NYC was an ideal stop point for the Red Bull reserve driver.

The 13-time NBA all-star Dwyane Wade was in attendance, too. Wade has a minority stake in NBA side Utah Jazz but spent his playing career at Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. He last won an NBA title a decade ago, in 2013.

Roger Federer rocked up to the Met as one of the chairs alongside the likes of songstress Dua Lipa. The 20-time Grand Slam winner retired last year but remains one of the greatest Swiss sportspeople.

Joining Federer on the carper as tennis royalty was Serena Williams, who also confirmed she was pregnant with a second child.

Donning pearls – an iconic reference to this year’s theme, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: a line of Beauty’ – the 23-time Grand Slam champion graced the Met.

Bills and Giggs

Brittney Griner became the first WNBA star to attend the Met Gala, and did so just months after taking part in a prisoner exchange with Russia following a charge of drug smuggling – she pleaded guilty to having less than 1g of hash oil and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wore grey on the Met Gala carpet. He was one of two NFL stars. In a toned down suit was Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu was also present in New York City. She represented the United States between 2017 and 2019 before switching allegiances to China in 2019. Since making the switch, she has won two Olympic golds, an Olympic silver, and nine other medals in the big air, slopestyle and halfpipe.