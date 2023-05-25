Stars come out for Universal Peace Gala in Beverly Hills

Tibetan Lama Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche left his mark on Beverly Hills with a star-studded global gathering promoting peace.

The Himalayan Dzogchen master and cryptocurrency champion was behind the Universal Peace Gala at California’s Beverly Wilshire Hotel under the theme “Make Peace More Fashionable Than War”.

The event was in support of the Universal Peace Sanctuary, now under construction in Lumbini, Nepal. This peace sanctuary aims to welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds and spiritual traditions, acting as a beacon of light for people of every race, colour, and creed.

Artist’s impression of the Universal Peace Sanctuary, now under construction in Nepal

Highlighting the evening was a mesmerising magical theatrical performance entitled “MAYADEVI – A Play of Unconditional Love”, which was written by Shyalpa Rinpoche. Featuring a theatrical presentation of traditional Himalayan music and dance, the gala honoured “all mothers who exemplify selfless love in caring for their children”.

The gala was introduced by MC Amit Pradhan, founder and chairman of Rainfall.one, to a glittering line up of guests to live entertainment, fine dining and the company of world leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and innovators from across the globe.

The gala was hosted by Sunset Beach actress Kelly Hu who introduced a glittering line up of guests to live entertainment, fine dining and the company of world leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and innovators from across the globe.

Lama Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche, who has been touring the world and speaking at several blockchain conferences, told guests that “we must always work to make war unfashionable, both within ourselves and among all our brothers and sisters”.

His Eminence is the founder of the Universal Peace Sanctuary which has been designed to serve as a centre to guide individuals, communities and nations toward peace, non-violence and reconciliation. It is currently under construction with the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lumbini, Nepal.

Also in attendance was His Holiness The IXth Kyabgon Jedrungpa who bestowed blessings upon the 250 guests, including an impressive selection of well-known personalities, from famous actors to renowned entrepreneurs.

The gala also saw the launch of the Universal Peace Movement – an initiative aimed at raising funds for the construction of the Universal Peace Sanctuary and its digital twin.

The movement carries the message to “make peace more fashionable than war” with the key hashtags ‘#PEACEbyPIECE’ and ‘#BLOCKbyBLOCK’.

Its launch was marked by one of the ‘Founding Universal Peace Ambassadors’ – Crypto AM’s James Bowater – announcing the donation of 25 metric tons of valuable jadeite to produce a five-metre-tall statue of Queen Maya Devi as the centrepiece of the new sanctuary.

“Making peace more fashionable than war as a goal and a call to action is something most rational people in the world can truly understand and unite behind,” Bowater said in his speech.

“What’s particularly wonderful about the Universal Peace Sanctuary concept is that it is non-denominational with spirituality and inclusion at its very core.”

He then asked how does such a physically, technologically and spiritually innovative project such as the sanctuary achieve the goal of making peace more fashionable than war’ – ‘PEACE by PIECE’ and ‘BLOCK by BLOCK’?

“Well having given much thought about how to answer that question – it was clear to me that it’s a journey that requires galvanisation, inspiration and unity,” he added.

“The answer surely is with the genius of our technological age – blockchain, digital assets, crypto, AI, quantum and, crucially, the metaverse with which we will be united.

“Our quest will be further manifested by the miracles of universal spirituality and, to that end, it is down to the leaders who can deliver this.”

Acknowledging the availability of modern technology, Brock Pierce echoed the thoughts of his fellow co-founder.

“To honour universal peace at a time when there is so much trauma and conflict in the world – the need has never been greater,” Pierce told the audience.

“Never has there been tools that can allow us to address the challenges that we throughout time have collectively co-created.”

The Universal Peace Movement Founders Group

The Universal Peace Movement Founders Group is made up of His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche; James Bowater; Bundeep Singh Rangar, Group CEO of PremFina and founder and CEO of Fineqia; Carolann Fenton, Satoshi Roundtable; Brock Pierce, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of Tether and Block One; John Lee, video and e-gaming veteran; Yat Siu, Exec Chair of Animoca Brands; Eric Pulier, founder of vAtomic and board member of the X-prize foundation; Manoj Narender Madnani, co-founder and CEO of Beacon Media; Dr Chris Cleverly, president of Tingo Holdings; Dr Miriam Michael, 34-year USAF veteran and producer of ‘BIT X BIT: In Bitcoin We Trust’; and Ryan Breslow, co-founder and chairman of Bolt and co-founder of Eco and Love.com.

Honoured guests included…

Mayor of Beverly Hills, Jimmy Delshad Police Chief of Los Angeles

Nicky Whelan, Australian actress and model best known for her role as Pepper Steiger in the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Kane Lim (actor from Bling Empire)

Moon Koo (daughter of Samsung company owner)

Rembrandt Flores (founder of 8COMMAS, the web marketing consultancy)

Alexis Knapp (actress from the Pitch Perfect movies)

Nicole Benham (podcast host Beyond with Nicole Benham)

Nicole Arbour (actress, musician and YouTuber)

Brittny Gastineau (model, influencer, art curator)

John Caldwell (partner at Wave Digital Assets)

Lady Dr Robbie Motter. She is founder and CEO of GSFE (Global Society of Female Entrepreneurs) – a 501 c 3 global non-profit

Chebra Dorsey – “Ochea” celebrity award winning is and international fashion designer

Art Korolev (MTV host and actor)

Georgia Sinclair (model and DJ)

Matt Bilinsky (podcast host of The Prevailing Narrative)

Michelle Kennelly (TikTok)

McKenzi Brooke (TikTok)

Brandon Farbstein (GenZ motivational speaker and author)

Joy Ghaemi (content creator)

Betty Deadfellaz (founder and CEO of NFT project DeadFellaz)

Cathey Kelley (actress, model and host of WWE)

Patricia Saint James, owner and CEO of Saint James Cosmetics

Mikki Saint Germaine – speaker, author and social media website designer

Kelly Mi LI (producer, reality star from Bling Empire)

Denise Millett Burkhardt , producer and sponsor at Traverse TV

Stephen Baldwin – Actor (films include Born on the Fourth of July, Posse, 8 Seconds, Threesome, The Usual Suspects, Bio-Dome and The Flintstones)

Shervin Roohparvar’s – reality TV star (Shahs of Sunset – 31 episodes)

Verlaine Crawford, international speaker and author of five award winning books

Kathleen Ronald, award winning author and speaker regularly interviewed on BBC

Susie Mierswik, award winning author and entrepreneur.

Brandi Veil – producer, peace ambassador, founder of Being Investments and Being Media Group.

Renee Lawless – Actor, best known for her portrayal of the matriarch of the family in the Tyler Perry series, “The Haves and Have Nots” Renee works each year in Zambia through a ministry to bring education to the children of various villages.

Gail Gibson, President of Nubian TV and President at Multicultural International Motion Picture Associatio – a 501c3 organization dedicated to diversity and inclusion of women in the entertainment industry.

Tess Cacciatore, CEO/founder of Global Women’s Empowerment Network and GWEN Global. She was recently honoured in the TOP 50 women in the world for the World Economic Forum.

John Pretorius – Nelson Mandela Foundation, and international recording artist.

Dallas Santana, founder of Space Blue. As part of the Lunaprise Mission, artworks from 222 artists will be preserved on the Moon within the Lunaprise Museum. The mission launch is scheduled for Q3 of 2023.

Dream Rockwell – Lucent Dossier Experience, co-founded The Do Lab

Gary Motykie – Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, reality TV star – Doctor 90210

Dylan Marer – Television acclaimed broadcast event producer and star of National Geographic’s “Party Like” docu-series

Jim Mooneyham, philanthropist and CEO of National Construction Rentals – one of the largest site services companies in the US

Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal, Nasdak Traded

Ray Cai, CEO of McSen Realty

Chester Chong – chairman, Chinese Chamber of Commerce Los Angeles

Dr Anthony Al-Jamie, President of Sister City of California

John McKinney – Deputy in Charge, Los Angeles County District Attorney

Jason Lustig – Deputy DA, Los Angeles County District Attorney

Sharon Ngan, California Court certified interpreter

Lily Yang, chairman of Pan-China Holding Group, and film producer

Andy Cheng, film director

Nabin K KC, choreographer

Rima KC, actress