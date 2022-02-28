Good times never seemed so good for Neil Diamond as he sells entire music catalogue to Universal Music

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 20: Singer Neil Diamond performs during the 26th Anniversary Carousel Of Hope Ball presented by Mercedes-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 20, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Neil Diamond has sold his entire music catalogue to Universal Music, as well as 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long form videos, making him the latest musical icon to cash in on his hits.

From “Sweet Caroline” to “I’m A Believer,” Diamond’s legacy of unforgettable hooks means that he has sold more than 130 million albums over the past half century.

The new deal builds on Universal’s existing relationship with the 81-year old singer-songwriter, which has served as his publishing administrator since 2014, and reunites Diamond’s early Bang recordings and post-1972 recordings with those he recorded exclusively with Universal Music MCA Records between 1968 and 1972.

Under the new agreement, Universal Music will also record and release Diamond’s future music, should he decide to return to the studio.

It was during this period that he released hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Holly Holy,” and the chart-toppers “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Song Sung Blue.”

As noted at his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, “Neil Diamond wrote for himself, but he spoke to everybody” – an appeal that has put more than 70 songs onto the Billboard charts.

Diamond’s accolades, among others, include a Grammy, a Golden Globe, Kennedy Center Honors and an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award, as well as induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In making the announcement, Neil Diamond said he is confident that Universal will continue to “represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fuelled my career.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and chief exec of Universal Music Group said: “Neil Diamond is by definition, a truly universal songwriter. His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history. Through our existing partnership, we are honoured to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy.”