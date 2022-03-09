Face the music: Universal Music Group pulls out of Russia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Fabolous attends the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy after party presented by Lenovo at Rolling Greens Nursery on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

Universal Music Group suspended all operations in Russia last night and closed its offices in the country.

In a statement, the music giant said: “Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there.”

“We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

The music group owns and operates frontline record companies including Capitol, Motown, Republic and Virgin EMI.

Last week, the world’s biggest rights holder giant posted on Instagram: “We stand with our partners who are on the ground delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees”, and called on members of the public to donate.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, over 200 multi-national companies have boycotted the Russian market in protest, including the likes of Apple, Samsung and Netflix.

Louis Tomlinson, Nick Cave and Franz Ferdinand are among some of music’s big-names who have cancelled upcoming performances in Russia.