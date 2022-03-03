Universal Music launches Capitol Records China in a push to catch industry’s ‘fastest-growing market’

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)

Universal Music has expanded its Chinese division, with the launch of Capitol Records China as a new frontline label focused on signing and developing Chinese music talent.

The music giant will also launch of a new standalone International division, dedicated to supporting its global talent roster across Greater China.

The launch of Capitol Records in China brings the iconic label to Asia for the first time. For more than 80 years, Capitol Records has played a significant role in popular culture as one of the world’s premiere music companies, the label has been home to some of the world’s most iconic artists, including The Beatles and The Beach Boys.

Capitol Records China will look to build on this and establish itself as a home for Chinese music talent and culture in the future. The label will be based in Beijing under the leadership of Tom Tang.

In August 2021, Universal Music Group China became the first major music company to establish multiple frontline label operations across China with the launch of Republic Records China, EMI China, PolyGram Records China, and Universal Music China as its flagship label divisions.

Each label operates independently with its own dedicated artist rosters, talent scouting and specialist marketing teams, reinforcing a commitment to discovering and introducing the next wave of Chinese music talent to the world across a variety of genres.

Adam Granite, EVP, Market Development, Universal Music Group said: “As one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, we are committed to expanding the opportunities for Chinese talent to find success domestically, across the wider region and worldwide.”

In making the announcement, Michelle Jubelirer, Chair and chief exec, Capitol Music Group said: “We are in a global industry, and it is hugely important to Capitol that audiences around the world are able to engage with our artists and their music. The formation of Capitol Records China and the naming of such talented members to the label’s executive management team means that Chinese audiences will have better access to domestic repertoire across China”.