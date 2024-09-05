Competition watchdog to probe Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’ for Oasis tickets

The Oasis reunion is expected to be a major boon for the ticketing industry.

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched a probe into Ticketmaster’s sale of Oasis concert tickets, including the platform’s use of so-called “dynamic pricing”.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday that it was looking into whether the firm’s sale of tickets for Oasis’ much-anticipated reunion tour may have breached consumer protection law. There is no certainty that Ticketmaster broke the law.

It will investigate issues including whether Ticketmaster gave customers “clear and timely information” to explain that the tickets could be subject to “dynamic pricing”, where businesses like hotels and airlines change their prices based on market conditions.

The news comes after hundreds of Oasis fans made official complaints to the advertising regulator over standard tickets being offered at multiples of their original price due to high demand.

On Wednesday, prime minister Keir Starmer pledged to address the concerns. “I’m committed to putting fans at the heart of music and ending extortionate price resales, and we’re starting a consultation to work out how best we can do this,” he said.

The Gallagher brothers said earlier this week that they had “at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used” in the sale of tickets for the initial dates of their tour, which will see the duo reunite after 15 years apart.

The CMA said on Thursday that it would consider whether people were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time at a higher price than they understood they would have to pay.

The regulator said it would engage with Ticketmaster and invited Oasis fans to submit evidence of their experiences trying to buy tickets. The CMA added that it may gather evidence from the band’s management and event organisers.

“Dynamic pricing” is becoming increasingly adopted as ticket platforms look to cash in on high demand for sport and music events. While the practice itself is lawful, the CMA said it may breach consumer protection or competition law in certain circumstances.

“It’s clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out. We want to hear from fans who went through the process and may have encountered issues so that we can investigate whether existing consumer protection law has been breached,” said Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive.

“The CMA also welcomes the government’s recent announcement that it will consult on measures to provide stronger protections to consumers in the ticketing sector, wherever they buy their tickets.

“This has been a priority focus for the CMA for several years, having previously taken enforcement action and recommended changes to improve the secondary tickets market. We are committed to working closely with government to tackle the longstanding challenges in the ticket market.”

A Ticketmaster spokesperson commented: “We are committed to cooperating with the CMA and look forward to sharing more facts about the ticket sale with them.”

The CMA is inviting evidence for its investigation until 19 September.