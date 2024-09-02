Culture secretary Nandy slams ‘vastly inflated’ Oasis ticket prices

Over the weekend, standard tickets to see Oasis soared in price on some resale sites, causing outrage among fans.

The UK’s culture secretary has slammed the “vastly inflated” selling of Oasis tickets as “depressing”, as she announced that dynamic pricing will be included in an upcoming government review of the secondary gig sales market.

Over the weekend, standard tickets to see Mancunian duo Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite surged in price on some resale platforms, more than doubling on Ticketmaster, causing outrage among fans.

“After the incredible news of Oasis’ return, it’s depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favourite band live,” said Lisa Nandy in a statement on Sunday.

She continued: “This government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music. So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems which incentivise it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.

“Working with artists, industry and fans we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales and ensures tickets at fair prices.”

Ticketmaster does not set prices, and its website says the surge in pricing was due to the event organiser, who “has priced these tickets according to their market value.”

Oasis has told followers that Ticketmaster and Twickets should only be used for resales and put up for prices at “face value”, otherwise they will be “cancelled by the promoters”.

Another secondary seller, viagogo, also defended the practice. “Resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back,” said Cris Miller, global managing director of viagogo.

The UK government has pledged to introduce protections to stop people being “ripped off by touts”. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he intends to cap resale prices, although viagogo hit back, saying this risks creating a “black market” for fans.