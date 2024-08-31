Viagogo defends reselling Oasis tickets for thousands of pounds as ‘legal’

Viagogo defended reselling Oasis tickets for thousands of pounds on its website following the Britpop group warning fans that passes would be “cancelled” if not sold on an official site.

As the Manchester rockers’ shows went on general sale at 9am on Saturday, they told their followers that Ticketmaster and Twickets should only be used for resales, and they should only be bought at “face value”.

On X, Oasis also wrote: “Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.”

A similar post by the band had also been shared on Friday following pre-sale tickets being released.

That same day, Viagogo put Wembley Stadium shows on sale for up to £5,909, and by Saturday following the general sale beginning in the morning, two tickets for a London show had been listed for £11,313 each.

Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff shows also had high prices with some Heaton Park shows listed at £26,005 each for two tickets.

However, there did not appear to be tickets being sold on the Viagogo website for the two Croke Park shows in Dublin.

The Irish government introduced a law banning ticket touting in 2021. It prevents the resale of tickets at above face value, and warns people violating the rule can face a 100,000 euro (£84,245) fine or up to two years in prison.

Cris Miller, Viagogo global managing director, said in a statement to the PA news agency that Oasis is a “dream event anticipated by millions worldwide”, and his company is making the life of fans easier as official sellers were “struggling to manage demand even before the on-sale”.

He added: “We know fans are frustrated with the process and we know there is a better way. We continue to support industry collaboration to ensure the entire ticketing market works for fans and the live entertainment industry.

“Resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back.”

He also said: “Our number-one tip for fans using secondary marketplaces is to continue to check prices outside of the first few weeks of sale.

“Demand will be at its peak when tickets hit the on-sale but it’s not a normal reflection of what tickets can and will go for. Just this summer, tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in the UK sold on our platform for as low as £80.”

When Viagogo was asked by PA about Oasis saying it violates the ticket terms and conditions if sold on non-official secondary markets, a spokeswoman said it “doesn’t sell tickets or set prices”, and sees itself as a “regulated” marketplace for fans to offer passes.

She added: “Resale restrictions vary from event to event and are disclosed by the primary ticket seller in accordance with regulations set out by the (Competition and Markets Authority) CMA.

“The listing of tickets on our platform is permitted once tickets become available to the public – including following a pre-sale event.

“We oppose anti-competitive actions taken by event organisers to restrict purchasing and resale options to certain platforms in an attempt to control the market as they ultimately harm fans by limiting their choice. Prohibiting free market resale – as seen in Ireland – only leads to a surge in scams.

“We continue to support industry collaboration to create a wider competitive market, making it easier for concert-goers to purchase tickets through their preferred channels.

“Our safe, regulated marketplace helps millions of fans worldwide get into gigs every day on their terms, with the confidence of being protected by our guarantee.”

There were some issues reported at official websites Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigs and Tours, but fans have reported being able to buy tickets on Saturday morning.

A report by the Irish Government in 2022 found the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Act 2021 “appeared to be working well in curbing above-face-value secondary ticket sales on online platforms”.

It was also confident that the Irish police force, the Garda Siochana, would deal with any issues of “increased street touting”.

The Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has been contacted for a response.

