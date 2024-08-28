Oasis world tour: Ticketing companies set for Champagne Supernova

The Oasis reunion is expected to be a major boon for the ticketing industry.

Ticketing companies are set for a Champagne Supernova of demand as legendary English rock band Oasis has officially reunited after a 15-year hiatus.

The iconic Mancunian brothers, Noel and Liam Gallagher, who famously parted ways after a heated backstage bust-up in Paris back in 2009, have set aside their long-running feud to make an on-stage comeback next year.

The band broke the news over the weekend. They said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The reunion, which followed weeks of speculation, is expected to be a major boon for the ticketing industry. Platforms are gearing up for what could be one of the most frenzied gig sales since Taylor Swift last year.

Online ticketing company Viagogo said it has seen searches for Oasis tickets “increase by more than a hundredfold overnight”, with this number expected to spike further.

“This is going to be the event of 2025,” the company said. “Demand will be at its highest pre-and post on-sale and will likely sustain for some time however, we have a year until the events take place so the demand will likely level out and then spike again in the month before the events kick off,” viagogo added.

The company saw “unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift this summer and it is “anticipating that the numbers in the UK for Oasis will be even bigger”.

Spending on event tickets spiked 460 per cent when Swift’s Eras dropped onto Ticketmaster last year, with reports of the site crashing from the demand.

Tickets for the Oasis Live ’25 event—dubbed ‘the Eras tour for blokes’ by some—will go on sale at 09:00 BST on Saturday for the UK dates, with Dublin tickets available from 08:00 BST. All ticket prices, including Platinum and VIP, will be announced two days before, on 29 August.

It will see the Britpop giants perform in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin next July.

Ticketing companies gear up for Oasis tour boom

Premium ticketing company Seat Unique also said it is expecting a surge in demand for Oasis tickets, especially premium ones and VIP experiences, and has already seen a huge uptick in search volumes online around the tour.

“There has been a well-documented growth in the experience economy, and we see the Oasis reunion tour as a great example of where fans will look to prioritise creating the ultimate experience,” the company said.

Some sellers might be expecting fans from other countries to flock to their sites. Swift, who reigned as the most-viewed artist on viagogo for 68 days straight, drew fans from over 100 different countries to see her show abroad.

Cris Miller, viagogo’s global managing director, said: “Many fans see live events as the perfect reason to travel, or they love to add a concert show or sports match to their holiday plans.

“As more fans choose to travel to follow their favourite acts, the benefits to local businesses through spending across retail, hospitality, and travel will only continue to boost the economy,” he added.

It is also set to inject millions into local economies, with thousands of fans expected to travel from far and wide, boosting hotels, restaurants and local businesses in host cities.

UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl said the gigs have a large economic potential. “Having a big music event in your community has a knock on and spill over impact on the wider economy too, so great news for the UK,” he explained.