Entrepreneur and YouTube music star Jamal Edwards dies age 31

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 26: Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the British Empire (MBE), after it was awarded to him by the Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 26, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, sending shockwaves through the music industry.

The British businessman was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists Ed Sheeran and Skepta.

The London-based platform was set up for discovering emerging artists, having grown to 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

It featured early music videos from artists including J Hus, Emeli Sande and Stormzy – and dozens of other British acts who were not widely known at the time.

After overnight reports, tributes have been paid to Edwards:

He was regarded as a pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, and was awarded an MBE for his services to music in 2014.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted this morning: “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this terribly sad time.”

British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this terribly sad time. https://t.co/Rrf8v9Tkgu — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 20, 2022

Born in Luton, Edwards’ local MP, Ruqa Huq called him a “local hero”

Local hero and pioneer of British urban music via SBTV Jamal Edwards has been taken from us age 31



He was hugely proud of his Acton roots- bringing @edsheeran along to the mural erected to him there recently



Shocking &sad news, love to his mum @brenda_edwards sister and family pic.twitter.com/CGLwxwRXMn — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) February 20, 2022

A number of music artists also paid tribute, including British rapper, Dave, who worked with Edwards.

Thank you for everything🙏🏿❤️ words can’t explain pic.twitter.com/24zqPJoW5X — SANTAN (@Santandave1) February 20, 2022

Edwards attented the Brit Awards earlier this month, and the cause of death is not yet known. His company confirmed with the BBC that it happened on Sunday morning.