Entrepreneur and YouTube music star Jamal Edwards dies age 31
Entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, sending shockwaves through the music industry.
The British businessman was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists Ed Sheeran and Skepta.
The London-based platform was set up for discovering emerging artists, having grown to 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube.
It featured early music videos from artists including J Hus, Emeli Sande and Stormzy – and dozens of other British acts who were not widely known at the time.
After overnight reports, tributes have been paid to Edwards:
He was regarded as a pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, and was awarded an MBE for his services to music in 2014.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted this morning: “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this terribly sad time.”
Born in Luton, Edwards’ local MP, Ruqa Huq called him a “local hero”
A number of music artists also paid tribute, including British rapper, Dave, who worked with Edwards.
Edwards attented the Brit Awards earlier this month, and the cause of death is not yet known. His company confirmed with the BBC that it happened on Sunday morning.