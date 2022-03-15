Hard to Believe: Music giant which worked with Slayer and Björk will keep operating in Russia, and advises artists how to get around ban

Bassist/singer Tom Araya (L) and guitarist Kerry King of Slayer perform (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A French music giant has vowed to continue its operations in Russia, and even advised its partners how to work around sanctions.

The ‘Believe’ group, which has worked with acts including Björk and Slayer, also has a UK arm, reportedly sent a newsletter last week to its partners in Russia, according to The Guardian, which said it had seen it in both Russian and an English translation.

The tech firm, which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange at over €1bn, says it will continue working there, despite EU, UK and US sanctions against the Kremlin due to its war against Ukraine. It also says it will make scheduled payments – apart from those with banks that have imposed sanctions – before offering support to legally get around bans.

The translation, according to the Guardian, says the company will continue to “promptly adapt our solutions in accordance with ongoing changes”.

Believe responded to request for comment, saying its “priority has been and remains to ensure the safety” of everyone linked to it in the region, while insisting it will “fully comply with international sanctions and support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian refugees.”

It says it “suspended activities in Russia” including hiring and investing, releasing music from Russian artists and terminating relationships with musicians in the country.

Insisting it was “no different from other international music companies” it added it is “continuing to fulfil its agreed upon obligations.. including its payment obligations to Russian labels in full compliance with international sanctions.”

It also made a contribution to humanitarian relief efforts with a donation to the United Nations.