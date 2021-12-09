Actress Sienna Miller feels ‘fully vindicated’ after settling hacking claims against The Sun

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Actress Sienna Miller said she feels “fully vindicated” in a statement to the High Court yesterday after she formally settled a claim for “substantial damages” against the publisher of The Sun.

Miller was joined by former footballer Paul Gascoigne in an agreement with News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged phone hacking and various invasions of privacy.

The pair are among a number of high-profile figures to have brought legal action against the parent company of the News Of The World and The Sun.

Lawyers for NGN argued against the Layer Cake star being able to speak in open court about the newspaper because the dispute had settled without the need for trial.

Nonetheless, the High Court judge ruled that Miller could publicly repeat some of her suspicions, based on the evidence in her case.

For Miller, this included the newspaper targeting medical records about her 2005 pregnancy, which the paper strongly denies.

Speaking outside court yesterday, Miller said the newspaper thought it was “above the law”.

She added that she was “deeply distressed and shocked” by some of the actions taken by journalists, and stated: “They very nearly ruined my life”.

The size of the payout remains private, but Miller’s lawyers told the court that the payout is “tantamount” to an admission of illegal activity by The Sun