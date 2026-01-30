Purton and Robot to be the Stars of the show

Zac Purton rode a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday

INTERESTINGLY champion jockey Zac Purton stays loyal to the Manfred Man-trained ROBOT STAR in the Long Valley Handicap (7.30am) over a mile.

The partnership came from a mile back to get up on the line and defeat Strathpeffer over seven furlongs three weeks back and picked up a six-pound penalty for that win.

This looks a stronger contest on paper, with the likes of The Golden Knight, Blazing Wukong, Smart Fat Cat and Ping Hai Comet in opposition. However, it’s notable that Purton was adamant in his post-race comments that the four-year-old was crying out for a mile and did well to win when circumstances were against him.

Purton has a tricky gate nine to negotiate but if the eight-times champion, who rode a staggering 20 winners last month, is confident of more improvement, he is worth following.

Later on the card, the Cody Mo-trained CALIFORNIA WAVES has been given an ideal opportunity to score his first win in the city, when he lines up in the mile-long Kat O Handicap (9.15am).

The son of Too Darn Hot has gone close on a couple occasions recently, most notably when encountering a tough journey from an outside draw when finishing a close-up fifth to Invincible Ibis recently.

This time from the all-important and favoured gate one, he should get the run of the race and make his impressive finishing-kick count in the closing stages.

The John Size-trained SUPER EXPRESS is given one last opportunity to prove he is the real deal, when he takes his chance in the Yan Chau Tong Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

The four-year-old has always been highly regarded by the stable, but has cost supporters a fortune, starting odds-on favourite in four of his five races and only winning once.

He came up short again on his seasonal appearance a fortnight ago, when chasing home Akashvani, but should at least improve for the run and can have no excuses now.

There is no doubt this son of Ten Sovereigns is much better than his handicap mark and hopefully he can prove it on this occasion.

POINTERS

Robot Star 7.30am Sha Tin

California Waves 9.15am Sha Tin

Super Express 9.50am Sha Tin