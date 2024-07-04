Puppy politics: How does your dog vote?

You may know how you’re voting, but what about your polling station-bound dog? Here’s our guide to pet pawlitics

Cockapoo

Like Labour voters, these floppy-eared yappers are now ten a penny

Often sighted at Blank Street coffee shops with a matcha latte in paw (oat milk OFC)

Centrist vibes

Doesn’t remember the Iraq war

Used to vote Tory, now votes Labour

Bichon frise

Red is her colour but sadly she can’t vote Labour due to of her love of foie gras

Likely to live in Lib Dem suburbs but aspires to a zone 1 townhouse

Never touched grass in her life so happy to bulldoze over the green belt

Pretty (and votes Tory)

XL Bully

Says things like “not ALL XL bullies”

Does NOT like regulation – or muzzles (or foreign dogs)

Insurgent campaigner who hates being told what to do

No nanny state, nans or toddlers

Votes Reform

Corgi

Monarchists

Wants to abolish inheritance tax (mummy worked very hard for the lifestyle they’re accustomed to)

Currently at their summer retreat and forgot to apply for a postal vote

Dalmation

Anti-fur campaigner

Worried about two child benefit cap (thinks 101 a more reasonable cut-off)

Smart, but not in the way that counts

NEVER changes its spots (fiercely loyal Lib Dem)

Shiba Inu

Anarcho-capitalist

Tells you about how they made their fortune investing in crypto

One of the few voters swayed by the various parties’ memes

Soils their ballot

Greyhound

Sensitive soul susceptible to party donation appeals

Rescued from Battersea to live in Hackney

RUNS to the polling station

Sympathises with the underdog (Greens, independents)

Pomeranian

Nationally famed as cute and fluffy, but known by the locals as vicious

Barks at builders

Knows how to work a camera

Throws dirty looks at the neighbours’ dogs

Votes Lib Dem

Labrador Retriever