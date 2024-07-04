Five of the best good boys (and girls) at polling stations

Dogs at polling stations are a feature of UK elections

Elections are festivals of democracy but no matter their objections to mandatory leads, grass-walking policies or anti-swimming laws, dogs of Britain are in many ways excluded.

That does not stop them however providing much of the finest entertainment on election day – with dogs unable to enter into polling stations, they often wait outside.

Here’s our pick of some of the best boys and girls on today’s election trail.

A very good labrador waits patiently at Ingleby Cross in North Yorkshire.

Some candidates dragged their unwilling pooches to the polls, too.

Labour candidate for Cardiff North Anna McMorrin’s dog Cadi was smiling for the cameras. Give that good boy (or girl) a boneo.

Current polling suggests the Conservative party could lose to a degree not seen in almost 200 years – or more than 1400 dog years.

Retriever pup Tui was nonplussed by the significance of the day, however, but enjoyed the early morning sunshine in south London.

Meanwhile this Westie waited patiently for polls to open in Great Ayton.

We’ll be covering the election all night on our City A.M. live blog. Where you’ll find out the results at the same time as this red setter in London, as well as the guy in the bear suit.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 04: A dog looks towards a protestor in a bear suit as he stands outside a polling station on July 04, 2024 in London, England. Voters in 650 constituencies across the UK are electing members of Parliament to the House of Commons via the first-past-the-post system. Rishi Sunak announced the election on May 22, 2024. The last general election that took place in July was in 1945, following the Second World War, which resulted in a landslide victory for Clement Attlee’s Labour Party. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)