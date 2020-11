Election day has arrived and pictures are being captured of people across the US at polling stations at the end of a bitter and unusual campaign.

Almost 100m people already voted by mail-in and absentee ballot, which is 70 per cent of the total vote in 2016.

Read more: US election: America heads to the polls with 100m votes already cast

Below we bring to you the best pictures on US election day from across the country.

One American in Miami holds his ‘I Voted’ sticker after casting his vote (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters cast their ballot at The Orpheum Theater on November 3, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Scranton, Pennsylvania (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden(C) visits Hanks Hoagies in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Voters wear face-coverings while waiting in line to vote for the 2020 US elections at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California

Voters wait to cast their ballot at the The Salvation Army of Stamford, Connecticut

A voter stops her dog from barking as she fills in her ballot at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut

After voting, First Lady Melania Trump leaves the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center with the Palm Beach County, Florida

A voter wears a hand-written message as he arrives to casts his ballot at a polling station on election day in Arlington, Virginia

Poll volunteer Richard Ambre(L) monitors polling stations at Dupak Community Center on election day in Las Vegas, Nevada