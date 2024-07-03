Election 2024: Polling station dos and don’ts – from dogs to selfies

City A.M.’s guide to what you can and can’t do in a polling station during the UK General Election. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

With just a few hours left until voters go to the polls in the UK General Election, here is City A.M.’s guide to how to vote, including everything from dogs to selfies.

How do I vote?

Voters should first check the location of their nearest polling station. These are often found in town halls, churches or schools. Once at the polling station, a staff member will take your name and address to verify that you appear on the electoral register.

You will then be asked to show your photo ID, before you are given your ballot paper. This slip will list the name of every candidate in your constituency, alongside the name of the political party they belong to.

You will then take this paper to a polling booth, where you can vote in secret by marking a cross next to the candidate you wish to vote for.

Once you have voted, fold your ballot paper and put it in the ballot box.

When are polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4.

The Electoral Commision warns that they can get busy towards the end of the day, as people often head to the polls after work, so encourages voters to go in the morning if possible.

You will be allowed to cast their ballot if they join the queue before 10pm.

What should I bring to the polling station?

Following new voter laws, you must bring photo ID to the polls. Accepted forms of ID include a UK or Commonwealth passport, a UK driving licence, a blue badge, an older person’s bus pass, or a dedicated Voter Authority Certificate.

This is the first UK General eEection in which photo ID has been required. The policy was introduced under Boris Johnson’s government in May 2023, in a bid to combat voter fraud.

However, some have said that voter fraud is a low-priority issue, with only 11 of 1,386 alleged cases during 2018 and 2022 resulting in convictions.

Critics of the policy have said that the change unfairly affects young voters, because neither the 16-25 nor 26-30 railcards are accepted, while local travel ID for older people is permitted.

Former Labour MP Nadia Whittome said of the policy: “The new voter ID requirement will stop many young people from voting – and it seems that is by design, not by accident.”

You can also bring your own pencil or pen with which to cast your vote, although some will be provided at polling stations.

What can’t I do in a polling station?

You cannot take a selfie inside the polling station. The Electoral Commision does not allow any form of photos to be taken inside stations as it risks giving away the vote of others.

The commission, however, does encourage voters to take photos outside of polling stations and to share this online, to motivate friends and family to take part in the election.

You cannot discuss your vote inside the polling station, as any sort of political discussion inside is banned, and staff will intervene if they overhear any political conversations. You are, however, allowed to discuss your vote with friends or family before you go to vote.

Can I tell people how I’ve voted?

You are allowed to tell others how you have voted, but people are advised not to update their social media accounts while inside the polling station, in case they accidentally reveal the vote of others.

The punishment for revealing another person’s vote is a fine of up to £5,000, or a six-month term in prison.

Can I spoil my ballot paper?

Yes, voters are allowed to fill out their ballot incorrectly on purpose. Voters can do this by writing their own message on the slip, putting an X where it shouldn’t be, scrawling across the entire ballot, or leaving it blank entirely.

This is often done as a protest vote, to signal an individual’s disapproval with the candidates in their area, or with the wider political parties involved in the election.

Earlier this year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said, were he living in Rochdale, he would have spoiled his ballot in the town’s by-election, which saw Workers Party leader George Galloway make a shock return to parliament.

In the 2015 general election, around 0.3 per cent of voters either spoiled their ballot or left it blank. It is not known how many protest votes were registered in the 2019 election.

Can I bring my dog to the polls?

All animals, apart from assistance dogs, are generally not allowed inside polling stations.

Dogs, however, are permitted to wait outside while you cast your vote, and are likely to become famous on social media.

When will I know the results?

Very few results will be announced before midnight on Thursday, with the majority being called between 3am and 5am on Friday morning.

However, an exit poll will be released at 10pm on Thursday, which guesses the election results based on voters saying who they voted for as they leave the polls.

Exit polls are generally accurate, but are unlikely to exactly predict the outcome of the election.