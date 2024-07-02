Election 2024: Test your political knowledge with City A.M.’s quiz

Clockwise from top left: Nigel Farage, Keir Starmer, Ed Davey, and Rishi Sunak. Photos: PA

From a rain-soaked Downing Street via milkshake throwing and skydiving, the 2024 election campaign has been a wild ride.

And with the campaigns set to draw to a close in the next 48 hours, we’ve been looking back at some of the highlights.

City A.M. has been following every twist and turn over the past six weeks – but just how closely have you been paying attention?

Put your political knowledge to the test with our General Election 2024 quiz!

How did you do? If you’re hooked, why not refresh your memory with our political quiz of 2023?

You can follow all the updates from the campaigns and the results on July 4 via our election liveblog.