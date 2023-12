City A.M.’s Political Quiz of the Year: 2023

Clockwise from top left: Penny Mordaunt at King Charles’ coronation; SNP leader Humza Yousaf; foreign secretary Lord David Cameron; and former home secretary Suella Braverman. Photos: PA/Parliament

How well do you remember 2023’s political resignations, rows and reshuffles?

It’s been a busy year for Westminster. From five pledges to five missions; leadership battles and even a coronation, you’d be forgiven for forgetting some of the details.

However, while you’re putting your feet up over the festive season, we’ve put together a quick round up of all the highlights.

Put your political knowledge to the test with our 2023 quiz: