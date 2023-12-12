Gadgets of 2023 ranked: Tech to buy this Christmas

Having a hard time picking something out for the gadget lover in your life this Christmas? Worry not – here are our favourite cutting edge tech products that will be sure to please that special someone come the big day.

MyPRO x Pulseroll Vibrating Foam Roller

£120, myprotein.com

This vibrating foam roller is perfect for warm-ups, warm downs and those moments when you just feel like releasing some tension. The vibrations, which have five intensity settings, target your muscles and allow you to stretch deeper. The ideal gadget for gym-lovers.

Sonos Ray

£279, sonos.com

As TVs get thinner, gadgets like soundbars become more of an essential and this one from Sonos is an amazing option for anyone starting their journey into superior sound. It’s relatively compact, has a great balance of sound (essential for switching between movies and music) and at £279, won’t break the bank either.

Beats Fit Pro

£220, beatsbydre.com

There are few things more frustrating when you’re out for a run than losing one of your ear buds. These chic noise cancelling ones from Beats are designed to stay put – and they sound great, too.

DJI Mini 3

£569, store.dji.com

You’re either a drone person or you’re not a drone person – there’s no overlap here. And if you’re a drone person, then this is probably the gadget for you. It’s incredibly light, incredibly agile and records 4K video at 60fps. It also has a battery life of 34 minutes, meaning there will be plenty of time to call it home before it plunges into the sea. The gadget-lover’s gadget.

Leica Q3

£5,300, leica-camera.com

This is probably the best travel camera ever made. The Q series is the German camera-maker’s take on a compact camera, coming complete with autofocus and a chassis that’s so perfectly weighted it feels like an extension of your shooting hand. Its indulgent luxury invokes a certain je ne sais quoi that emanates within, rather like a well-fitted bespoke suit that can make you seem ten feet taller. And whilst that may not make you a better photographer, it will make you want to be one. A brilliant coming together of artistry and engineering.

Lotus Type 136 e-bike

£16,999, lotuscars.com

Lotus has launched an electric bicycle, featuring the lightest e-bike motor on the market to keep weight down. Called the Type 136, the new e-bike draws upon three decades of Lotus experience in the world of cycling. Lotus has used a lightweight carbon fibre frame and bespoke components, all made in Italy. the battery pack is disguised as a water bottle and can be removed from the frame at the push of a button to aid charging. Fully topped up, it can supplement pedal power for up to three hours.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

£799, apple.com

Apple already had the smart watch category pretty well sewn up even before it released the rugged Ultra. Featuring a brighter display and improved performance, in the Ultra 2 the best just got even better.

Meta Quest 3 Virtual Reality Headset

£479.99, johnlewis.com

As the dark winter days extinguish all memory of long summer nights, who wouldn’t want to slip into a blissful simulation of somewhere better? The Meta Quest 3 does just that, being our favourite of the current crop of VR headsets. Lightweight, high-res and coming with two ergonomic controllers to help you navigate the virtual realm.

Analogue Pocket Glow

£200, analogue.co

When Pocket brought out the adorably retro Pocket handheld games console, it sent the internet into raptures. Well made and able to play Gameboy games, this gadget even glows in the dark. What’s not to love?

iPhone 15 Pro Max

From £1,119, apple.com

It almost feels redundant to include the latest iPhone in this list but the new Pro Max is quite simply the best phone on the planet. With an incredible camera array, an all-new lightweight titanium body and the best screen of any handset money can buy, this would make anyone happy were it in their stocking on Christmas day.