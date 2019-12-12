Voters head to the polls today for the third time in five years in what has been described as party leaders as the “most important General Election in a generation”.

9.09am Queues across the country

Orderly queues are forming across the nation as voters try to get in nice and early.

As an Australian expat it gives me great joy to observe Britain’s two favourite past times rolled into one – queueing and moaning about the weather.

#dogsatpollingstations – well a fox actually — that queue though! 🌹🌹🌹 Battersea is out in force 💪 pic.twitter.com/fo1Be5Gmo4 — Dr Oonagh Murphy (@OonaghTweets) December 12, 2019

Big queue of 100+ people ahead of me at the polling station in marginal Battersea



There’s 50 odd people behind me too#GE2019 🗳 pic.twitter.com/TWNcIsAxEz — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) December 12, 2019

@BBCNews I've been living in Balham, London for 6 years, I have never seen a queue like this at my polling station. pic.twitter.com/JCjVdeGruo — Aidan Cönway (@onzlo99) December 12, 2019

First time in 20 years that I’ve seen a queue at my polling station. pic.twitter.com/PddeJ12i19 — Sue Christoforou (@SueChristoforou) December 12, 2019

8.59am Polls tightening

The Conservatives have held a double-digit lead in most polls over Labour for almost the entire six-week campaign, however latest figures show the race is getting closer.

Read more: Tory lead over Labour shrinks in latest poll

A poll out this morning by Savanta and ComRes had the Tory lead down to just six points.

The pollsters said the result meant the election was “too close to call”.

Meanwhile, YouGov’s MRP poll, which correctly picked a hung parliament in 2017, predicted a 28-seat Tory majority on Tuesday.

The same poll two weeks ago had Johnson’s party winning by double that amount, confirming that the race indeed seems to be tightening.

8.50am Boris casts his vote

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

We have our first party leader sighting already as the PM is seen with his puppy Dilyn casting his vote.

The PM cast his vote for the Cities of London and Westminster constituency.

Dilyn is ready to go! pic.twitter.com/smKNKoFVLy — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) November 7, 2019

The prime minister’s partner Carrie Symonds has been seen on a near daily basis with the adopted Jack Russell terrier during the campaign.

Dilyn was adopted by the pair shortly after Boris was elected Tory leader in June.

8.40am Welcome to City A.M.’s live coverage of 2019 Election day

The big day has finally arrived!

Read more: General Election: Moment of truth for Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

After six weeks of shadow boxing, Britain’s political parties will finally settle the score in today’s General Election.

At stake? The heart and soul of the country.

A Jeremy Corbyn-Labour government will radically transform the UK by lurching the UK to a more socialist economy, replete with a host of nationalisation, wage setting and spending policies.

However, a Boris Johnson government will not necessarily mean retaining the status quo either.

A majority Conservative government will take Britain out of the EU before the end of January 2020, with Johnson’s so-called “oven ready” Brexit deal.

This would also mark significant change for the country and require the government to negotiate a free trade deal with the EU.