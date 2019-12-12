As Britain goes to the polls after a six-week election campaign that we can all agree has felt much longer, there is one ray of light guaranteed to cheer up the election-weary public: dogs at polling stations.



With three elections in four years, Britons have had plenty of chances to take their canine companions along to polling stations recently, and posts captioned #dogsatpollingstations are now a mainstay of election day Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with his dog Dilyn after casting his vote at Methodist Hall polling station this morning

Although political pooches are allowed to join you in polling stations they have to be kept under control and cannot disrupt proceedings, so it’s important to ensure that your dog is not overwhelmed by the beauty of the democratic process.

Larger animals such as horses can be brought along to polling stations, but have to be tied up outside.



Romy, who belongs to City A.M. reporter James Warrington, in a reflective mood outside a polling station in West London

Even politicians and celebrities are getting in on the #dogsatpollingstations fun today, and we’ll be keeping this page updated throughout the day with all of the best democratic dogs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast his vote this morning accompanied by his Downing Street doggo, Dilyn. Meanwhile London mayor Sadiq Khan came to cast a vote for Labour with Luna the labrador.

It’s not just dogs taking part in the electoral fun. Here’s a fox snapped outside a Battersea polling station this morning:

#dogsatpollingstations – well a fox actually — that queue though! 🌹🌹🌹 Battersea is out in force 💪 pic.twitter.com/fo1Be5Gmo4 — Dr Oonagh Murphy (@OonaghTweets) December 12, 2019

And if your dog is worried about the rain forecast for most of the country, here’s some fashion inspiration to help them brave the bad weather to trek to the polls:

Remember that on Election Day, there is no bad weather, only inappropriate clothing. #dogsatpollingstations

Now, kindly, bring out your dogs… pic.twitter.com/s1ot1ohD5N — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 12, 2019

If you want your canine friend to be featured, send a photo of them outside your polling station to news@cityam.com and include “election dog” in the subject line. Don’t forget to tell us their name! We will also feature other pets, so there are bonus points for novelty.