Election night special: Pound jumps after exit poll gives Conservatives huge majority

10:48pm Tory sources are playing down the suggestion that Labour will win Cities of London and Westminster, and according to the exit poll breakdown it is “too close to call”. That seat was one of our ones to watch – and a result is due at 3am.

Meanwhile in East Dunbartonshire, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson is staring down the barrel of losing her seat.

What to expect when you’re expecting an election?

10:32pm Although Boris Johnson will now be able to not only push through the kind of Brexit he wants, but pretty much shape the future of the country on all fronts, the rise of the SNP north of the border will present a certain headache for him.

Michael Gove has told ITV he doesn’t believe that’s the case – arguing that Scottish seats could yet declare differently. But on the predicted Tory win, he’s rather more emphatic.

Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour party has proved an impediment to moving this country forward and to allow the Labour party to heal and to rebuild.

10:22pm The exit poll is calling Cities of London and Westminster for Labour – which considering the party is on course for its worst election since 1935 is, frankly, incredible.

The constituency is – as polling guru John Curtice told City A.M. recently – “sui generis”. But it was always viewed as a two-horse race between Lib Dem Chuka Umunna and Tory Nickie Aiken.

Here’s a couple of stories we have run about the Labour candidate Gordon Nardell during the campaign to familiarise yourself with him.

Labour’s Two Cities candidate Nardell in parachute row

10:20pm A Labour spokesman has texted to say it’s “too early to call the result”.

“We, of course, knew this was going to be a challenging election with Brexit at the forefront of many people’s minds and our country increasingly polarised. But Labour has changed the debate in British politics.”

I’ve received rather more succinct messages from Tory sources – one says they are “over the moon”. Another simply says: “Fucking yes yes yes”.

10:13pm Labour frontbencher Barry Gardiner tells Sky News the exit poll, if accurate, would be “devastating result for us, not just for us… this is about all the people who were really needing a Labour victory to really improve their lives”.

He seems to be blaming it on the fact that the Tories focused on Brexit, and that if it had been a “normal election” all the issues that Labour campaigned on would have mattered more. He says it’s “deeply depressing”.

10:10pm Conservative party chairman James Cleverly is stressing that polls don’t always get it right, although says “maths is maths”.

10:07pm Commentators have dropped their jaws off the floor and are analysing the exit poll.

If accurate, it would be Labour’s worst showing since 1935, according to professor Philip Cowley. And it would make Boris Johnson the most successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher.

It also means Johnson is likely to get whatever kind of trade deal he wants by the end of the year.

The pound is up 1.9 per cent now.

10:05pm The pound has jumped more than one per cent against the dollar on the back of the exit poll.

EXIT POLL FORECASTS BIG TORY VICTORY



*U.K. EXIT POLL SHOWS CONSERVATIVES WINNING 368 SEATS OUT OF 650



*POUND JUMPS MORE THAN 1% VERSUS DOLLARhttps://t.co/Lqiww6aUAA pic.twitter.com/u0yWpBLdgT — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 12, 2019

10pm Exit Poll Break: Conservatives on a huge majority of 368, Labour down to 191 seats, SNP on 55, Lib Dems down to 13, Green staying on one, nothing for Brexit Party. Plaid Cymru could lose a seat, taking it to three. “Others” – which includes the Tories’ former coalition partners DUP – make up 22 seats.

That would give Boris Johnson an absolutely huge majority of 86 – meaning he can do what he likes with Brexit, and pretty much anything else.

Of course, exit polls aren’t always right – famously in 2015 it predicted that the Tories would be 10 seats short of a majority, but they went on to get a majority of 12.

9:48pm Tory sources are telling City A.M. they feel quietly optimistic, with one source forecasting a majority of 20. We will find out how close he is in just over 10 minutes.

9:30pm So, West London is looking interesting, with Labour campaigners apparently splitting the Remain vote and paving the way for Conservatives to hold on. But what about the rest of the country? Yesterday the Tories were feeling quietly confident about places like Bishop Auckland and Great Grimsby, but less so about Workington, home of the much-hyped Workington Man.

Canterbury could be a Labour hold in a county that is entirely Tory – after the Lib Dem implosion meant there was just one Remain candidate.

Labour sources in Canterbury say it's a lot closer than what YouGov's latest MRP projected (12% lead for Labour) — but believe that Rosie Duffield is going to keep hold of the seat — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) December 12, 2019

9:22pm Some rumours are currently circulating and it looks like Labour’s efforts in Cities of London and Westminster might have cost Chuka Umunna his chance of coming back to work next week. Read our interview with the star politician here.

Same seems to be the case in Finchley, where his fellow ex-Labour colleague Luciana Berger was standing.

The result however is that the Tories are likely to retain both those seats, which will see one new face come to the Commons – Nickie Aiken. We interviewed her earlier in the campaign.

Here’s a round-up of the last set of polls – which helpfully shows anything from a hung parliament to a solid Tory majority.

Final Conservative Poll Leads:



Savanta ComRes 5pts

ICM 6pts

Panelbase 9pts

YouGov 9pts

BMG 9pts

NPC 10pts

Deltapoll 10pts

Survation 11pts

MORI 11pts

Kantar 12pts

Opinium 12pts

Qriously 13pts



6 or less = Hung

7-9 = Small Majority

10-12 = Comfortable Majority

13+ = Landslide — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) December 12, 2019

London seems to have been awash with Labour activists encouraging people to get to the polls today. Quite what that will do in places like Kensington remains to be seen – but here’s how Felicity Buchan was trying to persuade people when we caught up last month.

Conversely, Labour might have lost Eltham and Dagenham, both of which have been under the spotlight because of Brexit.

London generally good for Labour aside from Dagenham and Eltham, I'm told — John Stevens (@johnestevens) December 12, 2019

9:08pm The exit poll will be published at 10pm – before then we will be trying to make sense of one of the messiest elections in recent memory – and let’s face it, there have been a few.

9:01pm Good evening, and welcome to City A.M.’s election night special live blog. If you haven’t voted you’ve got just under an hour to get it done (to borrow a phrase). I’ll be here throughout the night, with help from colleagues (who might be prodding me awake at certain points).

I’ve got plenty of caffeinated drinks, chocolate and bread sticks to keep me going throughout the night – whatever the results bring.