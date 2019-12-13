General Election night: Who are the big MP casualties?

As Frankie Valli once sang, oh what a night. On a night of a seismic shift in the UK’s political landscape, there were some huge MP casualties.

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives delivered a resounding victory in a pivotal General Election that saw a throng of Labour seats turn blue.



The Tories won in London seats such as Kensington and Golders Green as well as eradicating Labour’s northern stronghold seats.

There were some big scalps on election night, and not just for Labour.



Here are all the biggest names who voters pushed out of politics on a night of high stakes and high drama.

All the MP casualties from this election:

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson reacts as she loses her seat at the East Dunbartonshire count

Jo Swinson lost her Dunbartonshire East seat by just 149 votes to the Scottish National Party candidate, Amy Callaghan.

Perhaps the biggest of the MP casualties, Swinson remains leader of the Lib Dems for now but she had only just taken the reins of the party when the election campaign got underway.

“Some will be celebrating the wave of nationalism that is sweeping on both sides of the borders,” Swinson said today.

“But let me say now, for millions of people in our country these results will bring dread and dismay.”

She tried to finish on a note of hope, adding: “I still believe that we as a country can be warm and generous inclusive and open and that by working together with our nearest neighbours we can achieve so much more.”

Swinson, 39, became an MP in 2005 and served until 2015 when she lost to the SNP, regaining her seat in 2017.



It capped off a miserable night for the Lib Dems that also saw ex-Labour MPs Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna fall foul of voters.



The Lib Dems have won just 10 parliamentary seats – a drop of one – as the election draws to a close.

Former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith

Brexiter Zac Goldsmith has been ousted by Remain-voting Richmond

However, the Lib Dems did perform well in Richmond, to oust ex-London mayor candidate Zac Goldsmith from his seat.



Goldsmith was toppled by the Lib Dems’ pro-Remain agenda, which ushered in candidate Sarah Olney with 34,559 votes.



Goldsmith won just 26,793 as the Lib Dems reversed the 2017 result when Olney lost the seat to the Tory.



But Goldsmith paid for his staunch Brexiter views in a constituency that voted 72 per cent to Remain.



Goldsmith said “all good things must come to an end”, but said he was “over the moon” at the (at that point) predicted Conservative majority.

He said the country could “finally move forward and get Brexit done”.



DUP deputy leader (and Westminster leader) Nigel Dodds

Former leader of the DUP in Westminster Nigel Dodds lost his north Belfast seat to Sinn Fein

The DUP’s Nigel Dodds was the biggest victim as Northern Ireland’s political map was redrawn.

Dodds has held the North Belfast seat since 2001 but voters pushed him out in favour of Sinn Fein. The withdrawal of the Ulster Unionist Party and SDLP appeared to have concentrated the vote against Dodds, however.



Sinn Fein’s John Finucane received 23,078 votes to beat Dodds’s 21,135 votes, prompting the winner to say the constituency “rejects Brexit”.

Dodds was a key part of negotiations between the DUP and the Tories on the government’s Brexit strategy, and refused to back former PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal three times. But the DUP’s influence has waned since Johnson took charge and now Dodds is among the election night’s MP casualties.



Labour shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman

Sue Hayman (left) was another Jeremy Corbyn ally rejected by voters

Sue Hayman, a Corbyn ally in the Labour party, lost her seat to the Tories in Workington in what was once a stronghold Labour seat.

Conservative Mark Jenkinson beat Hayman with a majority of 4,176 in the Cumbrian seat.

Labour had held the seat since 1918 apart from a three-year gap when the Tories controlled it.

But right wing think tank Onward developed a Workington Man concept as a profile of a white working-class voter in “rugby league towns”. These were traditional Labour voters who supported Brexit and rejected Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The party has perhaps suffered the most on a night of MP casualties.



Shadow secretary of state for employment rights Laura Pidcock

Shadow secretary of state for employment rights, Laura Pidcock

Another major Labour casualty arrived in shadow minister Laura Pidcock. The shadow secretary of state for employent rights narrowly lost in another Tory rout.

The Conservatives’ Richard Holden won the vote by 1,144 votes to claim the Durham North West seat. Pidcock, 32, enjoyed an 8,000-vote majority in 2017.

The Corbyn ally had been tipped as a possible successor to Tom Watson as deputy leader.

We’ll bring more MP casualties to you as they happen.

