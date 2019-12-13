As Boris Johnson enjoys his General Election victory, business leaders have woken bleary eyed – but largely satisfied – with the news.

For many, it was a sigh of relief, after London business groups had strongly opposed Labour’s policies of renationalisation and higher taxation.

Sterling surged last night, settling around $1.347, while the FTSE 100 opened 0.8 per cent up, and the FTSE 250 soared a whopping four per cent – the most in a decade.

However, the overwhelming message this morning was that the support for the PM came on one condition: that he deliver on his campaign promise to “get Brexit done”.

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said the most important matter for the PM was to rebuild business confidence after another year of uncertainty.

“After three years of gridlock, the Prime Minister has a clear mandate to govern. Businesses across the UK urge him to use it to rebuild confidence in our economy and break the cycle of uncertainty.

“Early reassurance on Brexit will be vital. Firms will continue to do all they can to prepare for Brexit, but will want to know they won’t face another no deal cliff-edge next year,” she said.

“Pro-enterprise policies on immigration, infrastructure, innovation and skills, will help relaunch the UK on the world stage.”

Business wants ‘clear-sighted government’

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, said it was important for the new government to keep a level head amid its hopes to crack on with Brexit.

“After years of parliamentary chaos, directors want to see a Government that is clear-sighted about the challenges facing businesses, and ambitious, but realistic, in its response. British companies have been resilient amid the confusion, but they are eager for some clarity now.

British Chamber of Commerce director general Dr Adam Marshall said “firing up the economy” must now be Boris Johnson’s focus.

He said: “Campaign slogans must give way to a renewed focus on the details that matter.

“Our business communities need to see swift, decisive action to avoid a messy and disorderly exit from the EU and to tackle the barriers holding back investment and growth here in the UK.”

Peter Bishop, chief executive of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “Individual political viewpoints aside, businesses will be grateful that the election has delivered a clear result

