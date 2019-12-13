The Tories have won an overall majority in parliament, holding 332 seats to formally win the General Election.



Currently the Conservatives have two more than the 326 seats they need to record Boris Johnson’s much-sought after parliamentary majority.

So far it appears that Johnson’s message of “Get Brexit Done” has cut through to voters across the UK, with dozens of red seats turning blue – even in historical Labour strongholds.



Labour are on track to win just 203 seats, currently holding 300.

The Prime Minister hailed the results as a “powerful mandate” as voters returned him to his seat of Uxbridge.



“At this stage it does look as though this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate, to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward,” he said.

“I think this will turn out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country.”

“That is what we will now do, and if we are lucky enough to be returned as the exit poll seems to suggest then that work will begin … today.”

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!”