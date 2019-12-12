Sterling soars as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

Sterling skyrocketed nearly two per cent as the exit poll predicted a huge Tory majority of 86 seats, the largest for the Conservatives since the days of Margaret Thatcher.

The pound smashed through $1.34, hitting a level last seen in May 2018, within five minutes of the poll being released.

Analysts welcomed the result, saying if the poll was accurate it could lift the uncertainty that has been hanging over the British economy since 2016.

Simon Harvey, market analyst at Monex Europe, said: “The fact that the exit poll suggests a massive victory suggests that the sterling rally will continue through the night.

“As seats declare through the night it’s likely to be a drip feed rally, and will likely settle at £1.35 to £1.37.”

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at markets.com, said: “All the fears about a hung parliament have proved unfounded.”

“This looks like a comfortable evening ahead – the margin of victory is huge and even if it not quite as big as the exit poll indicates, the Conservatives will still have a huge majority.

“There could be further upside from here yet. Despite the sterling strength FTSE futures are holding firm – a sign that the market likes this result.”

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, agreed: “If the result does turn out to be anything like this, then Boris Johnson has what he craves, a clear majority to push forward with his Brexit plans and reshape the country after years of austerity.

“Uncertainty over Brexit and the UK’s direction has been the key reason why the UK has underperformed versus other markets over the past few years.

“A tough few months (and maybe even years) of negotiation lie ahead, but at least now the UK government knows it has the will of the people and Parliament behind it. UK assets may now finally play catch-up with the rest of the world, as investors return to the country.”

Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at Activtrades, said the fact that the pound was pushing £1.35 “reflects greater confidence in what’s going to happen now.

“We’ll get Brexit on 31 January, and negotiations with the EU over a trade deal will be much more constructive.”

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, sounded a note of caution: “Unless Johnson drops his pledge not to extend the transition period, that boost probably won’t be big enough to prompt interest rate hikes next year or take the pound above $1.35.”

However, he added that a majority would reduce immediate uncertainty and lift business investment by removing any risk of a no-deal Brexit.

He said that a raise in public investment of up to £20bn – roughly one per cent – in February’s budget was likely.

Labour are predicted to lose 70 seats with 191, whilst the SNP are expected to win 20 more seat to reach 55.

