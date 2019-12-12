General Election 2019: How to watch the results on live TV

The UK has been plunged into a political broadcast blackout today, with channels forced to put their election coverage on hold as Brits go to the polls.



But when voting closes at 10pm, the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky will all fire up their cameras to provide rolling coverage until the UK’s next Prime Minister is announced.



Each broadcaster will be putting its best foot forward tonight, hoping to win over viewers with the most up-to-date news and insightful analysis.



But if you’re unsure which channel to turn, here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer.

BBC

Huw Edwards will lead the BBC’s coverage

Huw Edwards will be the lead presenter on BBC Election 2019 tonight, alongside Reeta Chakrabarti, Andrew Neil and Tina Daheley. Jeremy Vine will also be on hand with his trusty swingometer.



The programme team will also include some of the corporation’s most senior journalists, including political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Europe editor Katya Adler, economics editor Faisal Islam, and media editor Amol Rajan, as well as polling guru Sir John Curtice.



A selection of other reporters will be based in key constituencies, bringing news and results from around the country as they emerge over the course of the night.



After polls close, the exit poll – and eventually the election result – will be projected onto Old Broadcasting House.



Coverage will kick off at 9.55pm tonight, and continue until 6am tomorrow.



ITV

Tom Bradby will be joined by Ed Balls and George Osborne (ITV)

ITV’s election coverage will be fronted by news anchor Tom Bradby, who will be joined in the studio by political heavyweights Ed Balls and George Osborne.



Further analysis will be provided by former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson, as well as a string of politicos including Jo Johnson, Momentum chair John Lansman and Fiona Hill, Theresa May’s former chief of staff.



ITV News political editor Robert Peston and national editor Allegra Stratton will analyse the political fallout, aided by a journalist at every count around the UK.



Election 2019 Live will begin at 9.55pm and finish just before Good Morning Britain at 6am.



Sky News

Sky’s election extravaganza will be hosted by Dermot Murnaghan, who will be joined by former House of Commons speaker John Bercow.



Political editor Beth Rigby, deputy political editor Sam Coates and economics editor Ed Conway will also be standing by to provide news and analysis on results as they happen.



Sky will also be serving up a side dish of digital coverage aimed at younger and more diverse audiences. The media giant has teamed up with Buzzfeed to create Election Social, which will be broadcast across Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Twitch, as well as the Sky News app.



The Brexit Election will run from 9pm until Kay Burley takes the reins at 6am.



Channel 4

Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be joined by Katherine Ryan and Rylan Clark-Neal

Channel 4’s Alternative Election Night promises to offer viewers some comic relief during a hectic night of democracy. Channel 4 anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy will lead the coverage alongside comedian Katherine Ryan and TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.



Channel 4 has said the team will be joined by an “eclectic mix of the country’s biggest political figures and sharpest comedic talent”.



Clare Balding will have the results as they happen, Matt Forde will run the Alternative News Desk and Rob Rinder will be out and about assessing the mood on the ground.



Also in the studio will be ex-home secretary Amber Rudd and former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson, providing some political commentary as the night goes on.



Alternative Election Night will begin at 9.55pm and continue until 6am.

