New BBC chair searching for buyer of his TV company Juniper

The TV and radio executive’s production company is known for shows like Politics London, which is aired on BBC One on Sundays.

The BBC’s incoming chair, Samir Shah, is on the hunt for a buyer for his television production company Juniper in a bid to sidestep potential conflicts of interest as he prepares to lead the national broadcaster.

Shah must sever ties with Juniper, which he bought in 1998, before he steps into his new role, the Financial Times reported.

The TV and radio executive’s production company is known for shows like Politics London, which is aired on BBC One on Sundays. BBC One South East broadcasts another of its shows, Politics South East.

One insider told the paper that Shah is considering various options, from selling the company to winding it up. But another warned he faces a cold market as broadcasters cut back on commissioning new shows amid tight purse strings.

Juniper did not immediately respond to City A.M.’s request for comment.

Shah, who has served as a non-executive director on the BBC board and is the current chair of One World Media, could start in March following the next privy council meeting to confirm his position.

He replaces outgoing chair Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker who departed after a report found he breached the rules around public appointments.

Sharp has warned the position is a troubled one, saying whoever holds it is “vulnerable”.