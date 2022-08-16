BBC could face journalist walkout as channel merger plans face backlash

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

BBC journalists are weighing up strike action as the broadcaster plans to merge channels, including BBC News and BBC World News.

Staff were told last month that 70 roles would be axed in London, with over a dozen of new roles advertised in Washington.

It comes after the Beeb said it would be investing in a “new capability to cover breaking news stories” for a TV news channel. The new format is expected to launch in April.

The announcement has been largely connected to the £1.4bn gap in its finances left by the licence fee freeze confirmed by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries in January.

As first reported by The Times, The National Union of Journalists have opposed plans for the merged channels and have opened a consultative ballot.

Employees have been asked if they would support a walkout, which could act as a bargaining chip for any negotiations with the broadcaster.

A petition called ‘Save the BBC News Channel from Closure’ launched over the weekend and has gained over 1800 signatures.

The BBC declined to comment.