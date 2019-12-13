Traditionally, for the winner of a General Election, results day involves taking congratulatory calls from leaders across the globe.

But in Boris Johnson’s case, US President Donald Trump has beaten the others to the punch, tweeting that he will soon bestow the re-elected Tory PM with a “massive” new trade deal once he has delivered on his campaign promise to get Brexit done.

Read more: Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win huge General Election majority

In an early morning tweet for UK observers, Trump said: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!”

“Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU,” he said.

Trump added: “Celebrate Boris!”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

It comes as Boris Johnson stormed to a decisive victory in the polls, with the Conservatives on course to take a majority of at least 66 seats.

Trump has been a vocal supporter of Johnson in recent months, saying in September that the UK-US trade deal they had been working on would be “magnificent”

Sterling was up 0.11 per cent against the dollar this morning, valued at $1.34, while analysts said Johnson’s victory would likely give FTSE 100 a boost when it opens this morning.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The Conservatives’ large majority will give the economy some much-needed breathing space over the next six months.

“Business confidence should recover, now that a no-deal Brexit isn’t a risk in January 2020 and the outlook for domestic policy over the next five years is relatively clear.”

Guy Foster, head of research at Brewin Dolphin, added: “With the political deadlock over Brexit at last seemingly on the way to resolution, the outlook for investors appears more positive than it has for some time.

Read more: General Election night: Who are the big MP casualties?

“International investors who avoided UK assets in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum may be encouraged back to the market after the election result.

“While a stronger pound will hit earnings for multinationals earning their profits overseas, it should be positive for domestically-orientated companies.”

