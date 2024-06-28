Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone brewery and Andy Murray-backed Castore named among fastest-growing British businesses

Jeremy Clarkson’s brewery has been named among the fastest-growing companies in Britain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone brewery and sportswear brand Castore, which is backed by Sir Andy Murray and the billionaire Issa brothers, have been named among the fastest-growing companies in Britain.

According to the annual list published by The Sunday Times, digital bank Allica topped the latest standings with sales of £191m, a growth of almost 537 per cent over three years.

Castore, which placed 34 in the new list, was named the second fastest-growing company in Britain in the 2023 edition.

The Manchester-based company recently made its first acquisition since it was valued at almost £1bn.

The Times reported it had sales of £190m, up 124 per cent.

Jeremy Clarkson and Castore make the grade

Castore was founded in Liverpool by brothers Thomas and Phil Beahon. Since then, it has relocated its head office and has also attracted investment from the likes of New Look founder Tom Singh, PureGym co-founders Peter Roberts and Brian Scurrah and Eric Fellner, the co-chairman of Working Title Films.

Hawkstone Lager was created by Jeremy Clarkson using ingredients grown at his Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

Hawkstone ranked 24th on the list, with sales of £7.8m, up 143 per cent compared to last year.

In this year’s list, Birmingham-based healthcare recruitment and consultancy Clive Henry Group has been named as the second fastest-growing company, with average annual sales more than tripling.

Meanwhile, food and nutrition brands are making strides this year, with food supplement brand Rheal, CBD drinks and oils maker Trip, and health supplements brand Ancient + Brave completing the top five.

The latest research, which shows which private businesses are rapidly climbing the ranks across entrepreneurial Britain, reveals that a quarter of the top 100 were launched by women.

However, that is slightly fewer than the 28 female entrepreneurs who made the top 100 in last year’s rankings.

Fewer than half of the companies in the list are based in London – 43 – with the rest spread out across the country.

London’s 10 fastest-growing companies

Alicia Bank – Sales up 536.98 per cent over three years and a latest revenue of £191m Drinks and supplements brand Trip – up 224.75 per cent and sales of £20m Baby and youth consumer products Heroes – up 201.43 per cent and sales of £82.2m Consumer cleaning products company Purdy & Figg – up 187.76 per cent and sales of £18.3m Management consultancy Liqueo – up 186.35 per cent and sales of £19m Customer experience consultancy Ethos Farm – up 182.73 per cent and sales of £24.5m Media agency The Alliance – up 167.6 per cent and sales of £13.3m Events producer Creation – up 163.57 per cent and sales of £8.5m Children’s audio platform Yoto – up 159.12 per cent and sales of £52m STEM recruitment and staffing company Linnk Group – up 157.15 per cent and sales of £29m

‘We have managed to scale the brand and keep the heart and soul of the business’

Manchester-based fashion brand Six Stories also ranked in the top 20 of this year’s list.

The e-commerce business, which was started by husband and wife duo Ross and Lucy Menghini in 2019 sells a range of bridal wear providing a wardrobe of high quality, fashion first and statement pieces for every single bridal appointment through to wedding days.

Lucy Menghini said: “Being named on the Sunday Times 100 fastest growing companies for 2024 is something I am incredibly proud of.

“Myself and Ross have managed to scale the brand and keep the heart and soul of the business exactly the same.

“When we set out on this journey we wanted to create a brand that made brides feel special every step of the way in high-quality bridal wear becoming a ‘one stop’ shop for all of those personal items for a bride’s big day.”

Sales up as thousands of jobs created

The research for The Sunday Times 100 found, on average, the top 100 fastest-growing private companies have increased their sales by 118 per cent a year over the last three years to a combined £2.9bn in sales.

In total, these companies employ 13,670 people, having created 10,000 new jobs in the last three years. 99 of them plan further hires in the next 12 months, equating to around 3,800 additional roles.

Out of the 100 companies featured in the ranking, more than a third (43) are based in London, with the rest spread throughout the country.

This includes 12 in the Midlands, 11 in the South East, 10 in the North West, and nine in the South West of England.

A total of 25 of the businesses have female founders or co-founders, including Kate Prince of the health supplement brand Ancient + Brave, which placed at number five on the list.

The company’s fans include sportswoman Dame Kelly Holmes and pop star Ellie Goulding which generated sales of £10.2m in the last year.

International trade remains important

More than two-thirds of the companies (69) were founded in the last decade—in 2014 or after.

The oldest company on the list is Leeds-based power transformer manufacturer Wilson Power Solutions (No 99).

It was set up in 1946 by Richard Wilson to provide flameproof equipment, pumps and motors.

His children Colin and Dennis built the business into one of the largest suppliers of refurbished transformers and switchgear to industry, and it is now led by Erika Wilson, apprentice-turned-managing director.

Nearly two-thirds of the companies (63) trade internationally, including Heroes, which placed number eight.

Founded by three brothers in 2020 to buy up companies selling through Amazon marketplace, focusing on baby and youth consumer products,

The business has since raised more than £200m from investors, and generated 70 per cent of its £82.2m sales overseas last year.