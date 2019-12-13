UK stocks surge after Conservative win ends Labour threat

UK stocks are surging this morning after the Conservatives secured a decisive majority in the General Election, boosted by rallying retailers and banks.

The FTSE 100 index climbed over one per cent in morning trading, but was held back slightly by a strong sterling. The FTSE 250, however, leapt as much as four per cent in morning trading as UK stocks rallied.

The pound largely held steady after rising sharply last night following news the Conservatives were on course to secure a large majority in the General Election.



“The first headlines were written overnight by sterling when it rallied to a 19-month high against the dollar and a three-year high against the euro”, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould told City A.M.



The relatively subdued FTSE 100 rise continues the ongoing trend of the index coming under pressure whenever sterling is performing well.



CMC Markets’ Michawl Hewson said the indexes had “seen a new lease of life this morning, surging in early trade as the various nationalisation discounts that have been in place since 2017 start to roll-off for companies that have found their valuations depressed by concerns over government appropriation, in the event of a Labour win.”



“There are also expectations that we could see a fiscal stimulus unlocked in 2020,” he added.



The index’s biggest risers were banks, estate agents, and retailers, with rises among the former two likely driven by their exposure to mortgages and buy-to-let, given that Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed cuts to land tax and stamp duty on the campaign trail.

Top 10 FTSE 100 risers

Company % Rise Share price (p) Virgin Money 14.96 209.80 Foxtons 13.41 92.20 Taylor Wimpey 13.15 197 Stagecoach 12.78 149.10 Savills 11.43 1,131 Severfield 11.29 80.80 DFS Furniture 11.11 27 Persimmon 11.02 277 Royal Bank Scotland 10.80 257.40 Auto Trader 10.24 592

Virgin Money led the risers, gaining over 16 per cent, with RBS also making a showing in the top ten. Estate agents Foxtons and Savills also both rose over ten per cent.



Among the FTSE 100’s biggest fallers were those with exposure to international earnings, such as drugmakers Glaxosmithkline and Astrazeneca.



“Those quality dependable solid names that people have lodged on to for reliable earnings growth like Rentakill and Diageo,” said Mould.

“The market is thinking – rightly or wrongly – that we’re going to end the Brexit logjam, and that the government is going to spend money, which would spur cyclical growth and push up retailers.”



“People are thinking there could be some growth coming out of this, and some inflation. If that is the case, then everything that’s worked for the last ten years isn’t going to work any more,” Mould added.

