Prophecy that Sky could change Ellis Wong’s luck

Ellis Wong has had six winners in Hong Kong this season.

WHILE apprentice jockey Britney Wong has been getting many plaudits and plenty of publicity in recent times, former 10-pound claimer Ellis Wong has found himself overshadowed.

The 24-year-old, employed by trainer Caspar Fownes, is having a relatively quiet season with only half-a-dozen winners despite claiming his valuable seven-pound allowance.

Fownes, who has been a regular visitor to the winners’ circle in recent times, gives Wong his chance to get amongst the winners again with a number of good rides on the card.

Wong’s best hope of success could come in the second division of the Spoonbill Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs, when he reunites with the Fownes-trained SKY PROPHET.

The former New Zealand import hasn’t fired on the racecourse recently, but did show good form when placed behind Excellent Daddy with Wong aboard on the dirt track in January, and is well-handicapped on that form.

Trainer Michael Chang had a change of fortune when welcoming Lady’s Choice to the winners’ circle at Sha Tin on Sunday and is likely to strike again with FOREVER FOLKS in the second division of the Peacock Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

This son of Tavistock has a career record of two wins and two places from seven starts over the course and distance on dirt and finds himself only two points above his last winning rating.

With a favourable draw setting him up for a rail-hugging journey, he will be hard to stop when making his bid for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Sky Prophet e/w 12.15pm Sha Tin

Forever Folks 1.15pm Sha Tin