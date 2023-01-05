Premier League: Manchester City close gap to Arsenal at the summit

Riyad Mahrez netted for Manchester City as they beat Chelsea last night in the Premier League. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City closed the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to five points with a 1-0 win over a sorry looking Chelsea.

Riyad Mahrez netted for the away side as they toppled the Stamford Bridge club on Thursday night.

Man City’s win ensured that they stayed second in the Premier League table – closing the gap to the Gunners in the process – but the result maintains an unbeaten record which stretches back to November, before the World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea’s run without a run now extends to two games following their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Sunday 1 January.

The Blues sit 10th in the Premier League table, three points off the Europa League places and 10 away from the Champions League spots.

City beat Chelsea

Manchester City went ahead in the 63rd minute when substitutes Jack Grealish and Mahrez linked up well.

The England footballer delivered a great ball into the box which breezed past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – Mahrez netted to secure the three points.

In a weird turn of events, the two sides will meet again on Sunday – but they’ll be playing for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Following the cup tie, Manchester City play Southampton in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup before returning to Premier League action on 14 January against Manchester United.

Following their FA Cup tie, Chelsea will play Fulham in the Premier League before matches against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Arsenal sit five points clear of Manchester City in second with Newcastle United in third – Manchester United complete the top four.

Everton, Wolves and Southampton currently sit in the relegation places.