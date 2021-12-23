Premier League calls off Watford and Leeds Boxing Day games

Watford (left) and Leeds (right) were due to play Wolves and Liverpool in the Premier League on Boxing Day

The Premier League has postponed two Boxing Day fixtures – Wolves v Watford, and Liverpool v Leeds United – due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Watford and Leeds requested their games be called off after being left short of players by Covid-19 cases and injuries.

The Premier League said it hoped its early decision would minimise disruption to supporters planning to attend the matches.

“Following postponement requests from Leeds United and Watford FC as a result of Covid-19, the Premier League board met this morning and regrettably agreed to call off the two affected clubs’ Boxing Day fixtures,” it said.

“The board today was able to make its decisions in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their supporters. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those fans’ festive plans.

“The League is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

“The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority. The League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.

“The Board concluded that Leeds United will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with Covid-19, injuries and illness. The club’s training ground has also been closed after consultation with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League.

“Watford FC continue to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their game against Crystal Palace FC last Saturday was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak.

“Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday 28 December, against West Ham United.”

The postponements come after clubs rejected calls to implement a break in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.