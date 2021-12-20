Premier League rejects calls to pause fixtures amid rising Covid-19 rates

Premier League clubs met to discuss the possibility of a break amid rising Covid-19 cases

Premier League clubs have rejected calls to postpone a round of fixtures despite an increasing number of teams being hit by Covid-19 outbreaks.

English top-flight teams met today to discuss the potential move after six of 10 games in the division were called off over the weekend.

It means the matches scheduled for 28, 29 and 30 December will now go ahead, with any requests for postponements continuing to be treated on a case-by-case basis.

In a move that could alleviate looming fixture congestion, however, the Football Association has scrapped replays for some FA Cup ties this season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticised the Premier League’s refusal to postpone his side’s trip to Wolves yesterday, despite several Covid-19 cases.

“We are talking about protection of players and a safe environment and it’s not safe,” said Tuchel. “I would not be surprised if the next tests show up and we have nine other positives.”

But games involving Leicester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Brentford, Watford and Norwich City were called off due to outbreaks at those clubs.

Concerns have been raised about the competition’s integrity as some teams have been forced to play despite depleted squads while other have not.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank last week urged the Premier League and English Football League to halt all games until after Christmas to allow clubs to regroup.

“The Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs,” said Frank. “Everyone is dealing with it and everyone has a problem at this moment in time.”

The suggestion drew some support from other teams but not enough for it to be put into practise.

The FA’s decision to do away with third and fourth-round replays does promise to ease the load slightly. Premier League teams are due to enter the competition in the third round next month.