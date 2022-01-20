Fifa rules to be introduced which will curb international loanees

Fifa have introduced new rules to curb the number of international loanees. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Fifa have announced new rules that will limit the number of international loans going in and out of clubs which come into effect from July.

The new rules will see clubs limited to eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out in an attempt to stop teams from stockpiling talent.

The international governing body says the objective is to ‘develop young players, promote competitive balance and prevent hoarding’.

The total will fall to seven in the 2023-24 season and stay as six from 2024/2025 onwards.

Even though the rules do not cover domestic loans, Fifa has said national associations – such as England’s Football Association – need to bring their own regulations in line by July 2025 at the latest.

The new regulations will not apply to players aged 21 or younger, while club-trained players will also be exempt.

The rules were due to be implemented before the start of the 2020-21 season but were delayed due to Covid-19.

If we are going by the upcoming regulations for the traditional top Premier League teams: Arsenal have five players on loan, Manchester United have one, Chelsea have four, Liverpool have none.

Arsenal currently have five players out on international loan which would be one player below the limit if going by the regulations starting from 2024/25.

However, Manchester City have nine players under this season’s tally which goes over the future Fifa imposed limit by three.

The announcement comes as the Premier League has been dogged by game postponements on the back of Covid-19 cases in various sporting camps.

However, some suggest that matches are unnecessarily being called off – partly due to players potentially going on loan and leaving squads short of the required player numbers to field a team.

The Premier League continues this weekend as Watford host Norwich City in a six-point relegation battle.