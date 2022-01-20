Domestic cricket: Fixtures unveiled as English game eyes Ashes recovery

The ECB have announced this year’s domestic cricket fixtures. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (EBC) today finalised the fixtures for domestic English cricket’s main competitions.

The County Championship fixtures will kick off the men’s domestic summer on 7 April and will conclude in the last week of September.

During this time, the T20 Blast will run over a seven week period – culminating in a finals day moved from September to July – and the one-day league will continue across the summer.

There have been calls to prioritise the County game for some time and that’s been cemented by England’s humiliating performance in this year’s Ashes tour – where they lost 4-0.

The women’s regional summer returns post pandemic, too, from May with Lord’s in line to host the Rachel Flint Trophy in September.

There is yet to be confirmation as to whether the Bob Willis Trophy will return in its original format.

The new fixture list will see more games played within the Summer while England’s international side are playing – in a move to bolster the in-form playing pool.

Fixtures for The Hundred are also due for this summer.