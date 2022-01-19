Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets priced at £50 for overseas fans and on sale today

The first sales window for Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets begins today

The cheapest Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets for travelling supporters will have a starting price of £50.

From today, football fans can register to buy tickets for the tournament, which is taking place in November and December this year.

Category Three tickets, the cheapest on offer to anyone outside of Qatar, are due to start at 250 Qatari riyals, which converts to £50 or $69.

That is a significant mark down on the equivalent tickets at the Russia 2018 World Cup, where Category Three seats cost $105.

Residents of the tiny Gulf state will be able to buy tickets for as little as 40 Qatari riyals, or £8. That is roughly half the price made available to Russians four years ago.

Tickets for the final will start at 750 Qatari riyals, around $150, for overseas fans and 300 Qatari riyals, or £60, for residents.

The lower price of Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets reflects the challenge of attracting visitors to country, which is approximately the same size of Yorkshire.

The £8 tickets, meanwhile, are being seen as attempt to make them accessible to Qatar’s legion of migrant workers.

Football fans can make ticket applications from today until 8 February, with seats at any oversubscribed games being allocated by ballot.

There is expected to be another first come, first served sales process before the draw for the tournament on 1 April, and another chance to buy once all of the fixtures are known.

“This is a Fifa World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today reflect Fifa’s goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans globally as possible,” said Fifa secretary general, Fatma Samoura.

“It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums and we look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the Fifa World Cup.”