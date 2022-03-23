Chelsea handed £30m cash boost and permission to sell tickets as government relaxes licence

Chelsesa can receive £30m from their parent company and sell tickets after their licence was amended

Chelsea have been handed a £30m boost from the government and given permission to sell some tickets again.

The strict licence that the Premier League club has been operating under since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned was relaxed slightly today.

It means Chelsea can receive up to £30m from their parent company “in respect of cash flow or liquidity issues faced by the club”.

Blues supporters will be able to buy tickets once again, including to next month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Champions League tie with Real Madrid, but not to home Premier League games.

“The Government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures,” said sports minister Nigel Huddleston.

“I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

“Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list for his links to Vladminir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced.”

The changes to the licence are designed to allow Chelsea fans to attend games without the club receiving any additional funds.

Blues supporters can buy tickets to domestic and European away games, with the money going to the home side.

They can also buy tickets for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the home leg against Real Madrid, with the proceeds going to the Premier League and Champions League organisers Uefa respectively.

Chelsea remain banned from selling further tickets for home league games. Season ticket holders and those who purchased seats before the sanctions can still attend.

The club is being allowed to sell tickets for home and away Women’s Super League fixtures, however, to avoid the games being played in empty stadiums.