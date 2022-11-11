Kentucky fried beer: KFC to open London pub for one week only as Qatar World Cup lands

KFC will open its first ever pub, the Colonel’s Arms, in London for one week later this month. (Photo/KFC)

KFC Delivery has answered the prayers of many football (and fried chicken) fans as it will open its first ever pub, the Colonel’s Arms, in London for one week later this month.

The pop-up pub – located on Fulham Palace Road, Hammesmith – will remain open for one week only, from 25 November to 1 December.

Customers will be able to watch England play against the US and Wales in the World Cup while feasting on delicacies supplied by KFC Delivery.

Tickets, currently online on Eventbrite, are £5.98 and include a KFC delivery and a free drink.