Morocco airline cancels World Cup fan flights to Qatar

AL RAYYAN, QATAR – DECEMBER 09: A general view of the opening show during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Royal Air Maroc has cancelled flights that were going to carry football fans to Qatar for the World Cup semi-final.

The Morocco vs France semi-final saw Moroccans booking match tickets and flights to Qatar. Royal Air Maroc had said it would add over 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha to meet demand. These flights are now cancelled.

Earlier today the Moroccan national carrier emailed customers saying it was cancelling the additional flights due to restrictions by Qatari authorities.

Royal Air Maroc could not be reached for comment.