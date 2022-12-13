ITV scores best Saturday night ever as record 23m Brits witness England getting trashed by France

Harry Kane looks dejected after their exit from the World Cup during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium last Saturday evening.

England’s World Cup Quarter Final match was watched by a peak audience of 23m across ITV and ITVX on Saturday evening as the Three Lions were narrowly defeated by France.

The game drew the biggest audience of the tournament and the highest peak on any channel this year, the biggest since the final of last year’s European Championship between England and Italy.

It was the most watched programme on television on any channel this year for all viewers at 15.1m and 16-34s at 2.5m.

ITV had its best Saturday night on record, with records going back to 2002.

Across all viewing on all devices, an average audience of 20.4m viewers watched the match – with an average of close to 16m viewers watching the full live and exclusive coverage.

Last night’s England v France match was streamed 15.3m times and Morocco’s win over Portugal, shown live on ITV earlier on Saturday, was streamed 8.2m times.

In total there were 30m streams on ITVX yesterday, which is the best ever for the Hub or ITVX.