Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim rules out Manchester United move for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won the World Cup in Qatar, which owns his current club, but his association with the Gulf state will not continue even if Sheikh Jassim buys Manchester United

Manchester United will not make any attempt to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani buys the club.

Messi, 35, is due to leave Paris Saint-Germain next month when his contract with the Qatar-owned French champions expires.

His availability has sparked a €1bn scramble for his services involving his former club Barcelona, Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner would represent a statement signing for any new owner at Old Trafford, where a potential world record £5bn takeover is nearing a conclusion.

But Sheikh Jassim has ruled out extending Messi’s association with Qatar by signing him for United, sources with knowledge of the situation told City A.M.

The chair of Qatar Islamic Bank and his takeover rival, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are waiting to learn whether United owners the Glazer family will accept either of their offers.

Both parties submitted third offers, valuing the 20-time English champions at £5bn or more, at the end of last month. The Glazers are said to value United at £6bn.

Sheikh Jassim has proposed a full takeover, while Greater Manchester-born Ratcliffe, the founder and chair of conglomerate Ineos, has bid for just over half of the club in a deal which would allow the Glazers to retain a minority shareholding.

Sheikh Jassim has also pledged to ringfence a further $1bn for investing in Old Trafford, United’s Carrington training ground and Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad.

That war chest will not, however, be used to revive attempts to lure Messi, the subject of past approaches from United’s rivals Manchester City, to the Premier League.

The Argentina captain led his country to World Cup glory in Qatar in December but is set to leave PSG under something of a cloud at the end of the season.

Messi was disciplined by the club this month for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, by whom he is paid £25m a year to promote the country as a tourist destination.

Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires – but not for Manchester United

The episode fuelled speculation that he will join arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, where Al Hilal are reported to have offered him a €1bn (£868,000) deal.

Some believe he may instead plump for a return to Barcelona and a higher standard of football to keep him sharp for a potential swansong at the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Miami, part-owned by David Beckham, have also been credited with interest in taking Messi to Major League Soccer.

His father, Jorge Messi, this week denied reports of an agreement with Saudi officials, insisting no decision on his future would be made before the end of PSG’s season.

Messi’s departure from PSG comes as the club continues to pivot from its Galactico era to one focused on the best young players and French talent.