World Cup: England v Wales peaks at 17.6m viewers on BBC

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: England striker Marcus Rashford celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England v Wales peaked at 17.6m viewers on BBC One last night as the Welsh get knocked out of the tournament.

The whopping figure does not include people watching in public spaces or people using a streaming service, according to data from Digital i.

The numbers smash viewing figures from the Lions’ first game of the 2022 World Cup, where nabbed a 6-2 victory against Iran.

According to data from ratings body Barb, the lunchtime match raked in far fewer viewers than the Lions’ opening match back in 2018 at the Russia World Cup, as well as the evening match between Wales and the USA. The England game saw an average UK audience of 7.8m.

Last night’s Iran v USA game, which playing at the same time on BBC Two, nabbed an average 650,000 viewers before it peaked at 2.4m.